For people with financial capacity and confidence in the economy, now is a good time to buy a vehicle. Manufacturers are offering incentives, rates are low at banks, and sellers seem willing to make deals as sales have stalled.
“It’s a buyer’s market,” said James Denfield, sales manager at Town & Country. “Now is the time to get a great deal.”
Deferred payments and delayed interest are among incentives offered.
Brian Williams, general manager of Speedy Auto Sales, said he’s always pretty aggressive when trying to make a deal. Without a sale since March 16, however, he conceded that he “might get a little more aggressive” to sell some cars.
John Dodgen, president of Salida Auto Sales, said it’s “probably a great time” to buy a vehicle as far as incentives go, but people’s confidence is way down. “People are scared,” Dodgen said. “This is the second major investment that people make.”
Since March 11, he said Salida Auto Sales had sold five units.
Dodgen said it was also harder to take trades now, noting that two pickups on the lot had been there two weeks when they’d typically sell in a day.
Dealers have also had to change how they do business, shifting more online and requiring appointments if people want to deal with a sales associate.
Denfield said they’ve been operating with a skeleton crew and haven’t forced any employees to work. He also gave credit to Town & Country staff for being tech adept to continue selling cars. Repricing all of their vehicles online probably didn’t hurt either. “These are interesting times; we have to learn how to adapt, and we’re adapting,” Denfield said. “Our staff has some pretty talented young people who are tech savvy: You have to be good on the phone and tech savvy.”
Denfield said if people want to test drive a vehicle, they can call 719-539-6633 and schedule an appointment. Then the company will clean the inside of the vehicle, leave the keys in it so the customer can grab it and go. After the drive, the customer can call and go over features with a representative. Avoiding face-to-face contact is the point. Denfield said.
Dodgen said Salida Auto Sales’ entire inventory is also online for people to check out. People can also apply for a loan on the site. While the dealership’s showroom is closed, Dodgen said they can deliver cars to their service department and leave the cars inside so prospective buyers can go for a test drive.
As for precautions, Dodgen said they’re following the state’s Motor Vehicle Dealer Board requirements.
Finding the new COVID-19 regulations for car dealerships, however, hasn’t been an easy task, Williams said. Practicing proper social distancing and selling cars is also a difficult balance to find.
“If you want to comply 100 percent, it’s going to be really hard,” Williams said, but “it can be done.”
Williams also said selling used cars is tougher than selling new cars online because people like to check them out more. He said they applied for a small business loan March 6 but hadn’t hear anything back as of Friday.
Anyone interested in some new wheels can check out Speedy’s inventory at SpeedyAutoSales-Salida.com.
Town & Country’s inventory is spread out at SalidaFord.com, SalidaChevy.com and SalidaJeep.com.
Salida Auto Sales’ inventory is online at SalidaAutoSales.com.
“We’re open for sales and service and we’ll do everything we can to make it as easy as we can,” Dodgen said.
