Salida planning commissioners will review and conduct a public hearing on a possible amendment to the land use code at 6 p.m. today in city council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The meeting will immediately follow the Board of Adjustment meeting also scheduled for 6 p.m.
The amendment to Chapter 16, Articles I and IV, concerns accessory buildings and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
The changes would provide a definition for ADUs, eliminate ADUs from density calculations and revise dimensional and other standards for all accessory buildings, including, but not limited to, side lot line setbacks and maximum square footage.
In other business commissioners will appoint two commissioners to the Land Use Code Advisory Committee.
