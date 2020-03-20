Chaffee County Public Health reported that as of 9 a.m. Thursday, the county has run 62 tests for the COVID-19 virus, with 22 negative tests, no positives and 40 still pending.
The state of Colorado released its latest statistics, and as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the state had 277 reported cases, 38 people hospitalized in 22 counties, 2,952 tests and two deaths.
The state has also set up a database breaking down how the virus has spread throughout the state, showing cases per county, percentage of infected by age and other information about COVID-19 in Colorado.
That information is at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
