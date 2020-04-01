World War I pulled in with a tide of death and destruction; when it pulled back, a deadlier tide of influenza washed over the entire world.
The convergence of WWI with one of the deadliest pandemics on record had one bright note: The American Red Cross was at its strongest, reinforced by a large cadre of volunteer nurses. Here in Salida the Tuesday Evening Club, who were the founders of the library, started a Red Cross chapter in an effort to support troops who were headed overseas.
The first organizational meeting was held April 1917 in the assembly hall at the library. Church leaders, medical professionals and local club and lodge members all attended, voting in Ben Disman, owner of a popular clothing store here in town, as head.
The Red Cross Hospital and Denver & Rio Grande Hospital immediately began training women and girls in first aid and nursing.
Later that month, the first recruits from Salida were headed to World War I. They were seen off by everyone in town, including Civil War and Spanish American War veterans. It was a moment to witness in Salida’s history:
“All Salida turned out Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to the twelve boys who left for Pueblo to enlist in the United States navy, the first body of volunteers to leave the city. F Street was crowded from the depot to nearly First street and around the boys at the depot was a great crowd of friends and well-wishers.”
At this time, the United States government appointed a council to direct the Red Cross, and they put out a directive to all chapters across the country. Wounded soldiers required tools for their recovery: bandages, gauze, surgical dressings, sheets, pillowcases, convalescent gowns, just about anything that a hospital needed to aid in healing. The Salida Red Cross sew-a-thon began:
“Nimble fingers are busy and sewing machines are humming in the Red Cross headquarters, where a corps of women work from 9 o’clock in the morning till 5 o’clock in the evening every week day, preparing material for the hospital and emergency stations at the front.”
By the end of October, our ladies had sewn or knitted over 11,000 bandages or garments for the war wounded. They were just getting started: 200 pounds of knitting yarn soon arrived in Salida for the local Red Cross chapter and a free knitting class was held in the Red Cross rooms in the Disman-Alger block at 134 F St.: “The yarn will be supplied free. Knitting needles can be had of Miss Bertie Roney on F Street.”
Patriotism was sweeping across Salida and the country. James Ramey, Salida’s popular music teacher, published a new song to get everyone in the spirit, aptly titled “Our Uncle Sam.” It was sung by his daughter Lenore at the first patriotic meeting held in Salida after the U.S. joined the war.
The tide was about to turn. One year later, another of Ramey’s daughters, Laura, would be dead from influenza.
1918 Pandemic begins
There are several theories as to how the 1918 Pandemic started. What is most certain is that the spread began at an army base in Kansas in spring 1918. Influenza infected American soldiers, who on their way to World War I passed it on to Europe. This was the first wave of the pandemic. Once it circulated through Europe, it came back to America on its second wave later that autumn.
Flu hit Salida like a freight train. Out of nowhere, on Oct. 15, more than 200 people were sickened with influenza and two people had died. Three days later, five more had died. The local hospitals were overrun and the Hotel Denton (on the corner of First and E) was turned into a makeshift ward. The next day, 73 patients filled the hotel, along with a convoy of nurses and emergency staff. Even this was not enough to care for all of the ill:
“Whole families are down with the disease and have no one to nurse them. All the nurses in Salida have worked until they are worn out and still the call comes for help … The women of Chaffee county are appealed to in the name of DUTY to volunteer their services. Danger must be ignored.”
The comparison can be made here of the heroics of soldiers on the battlefield and heroics of nurses during an epidemic. The bravery of each can be tallied, but it is a certain fact that a nurse going into battle against an unknown disease, without a weapon, has a certain rarified courage not seen in any average person.
A week after the flu hit Salida, 18 people had been reported dead and 330 people were ill. Doctors and nurses were working around the clock. The Red Cross was handing out pneumonia jackets, archaic garments made from oiled silk that were used for warming the ill. The more expensive jackets had tubing within that circulated warm water around the torso.
The chairman of the Red Cross committee, Mrs. Garrelts, spent her days searching the county for nurses to help during the crisis.
Salida went into quarantine on Oct. 22, 1918. Schools and churches effectively shut down. It was a desperate time:
“Influenza is fastening a deeper grip on Salida every hour and the doctors cannot see an approach to the end.”
Keep in mind that the epidemic occurred before centralized heating and electric blankets. Home heat was dependent upon keeping the fires in the hearth or stove going. Father Gallagher spent one morning chopping wood for a family who were all bedridden. There had been no heat in the house before he arrived.
We were not alone in the crisis. Denver had reportedly run out of coffins by this time, in an effort to dispose of their dead. Gunnison was one of the few towns in Colorado that avoided the full wrath of the pandemic. They had set up road blocks into their town and any one in violation was either imprisoned or fined.
Despite the hysteria, there were moments of selflessness. The Salida Red Cross immediately formed an influenza committee to manage logistics of the epidemic, particularly at hospitals. Members were charged with finding replacement nurses, laundering linen, filling pantries and larders and collecting funds to keep all the services running. Local madam Laura Evans deployed some of her workers to help with nursing the ill. And food was gathered for families unable to leave their houses: bread, chicken, eggs, fruit and jelly were all donated by townsfolk.
Volunteer nurses were everywhere. The hospital alone counted 22 during the crisis. The Salida Mail reported on their condition: “These nurses are wearing out and soon must be relieved. All who can serve are earnestly requested to report to Mrs. Garrelts or at the hospital.”
By the first of November, news spread that dogs and cats were carriers of the flu virus. It was immediately mandated that any stray dog or cat would be destroyed, shot by local law enforcement.
And for the next two months, the Salida Record and Salida Mail went unpublished.
The 1918 pandemic struck in a W-shaped curve, killing people of all ages. Normal flu strains strike in a U-shaped curve, generally killing the young and the elderly, those with more susceptible immune systems. Though they didn’t know it at the time, the best defense (before vaccines and herd immunity*) was survival through the earlier 1889 flu pandemic. This gave most middle-aged people an immunity against the 1918 pandemic.
About 3 billion people were living on the planet in 1918; 500 million were infected; 50-100 million people died. Around 8,000 people died in Denver. And 80 died in Salida.
The quarantine was partially lifted by January 1919, though elementary-age kids were still not permitted back in school. The high school resumed classes but the kids had missed so much work that school started early and ended late in an effort to catch up.
In March, the quarantine was completely lifted from schools and businesses. It had been 4½ months since the quarantine was declared. Local churches were able to hold services. Younger kids were allowed back in school, but a nurse was present at the school’s front door to check for illness. Salidans were still wary; school attendance was light that first day back in session.
Of the 80 Salidans who died that season, local musician James Ramey’s daughter Laura was a particularly difficult loss. She was recently married and had come back to town to visit family and friends. She had spent time nursing a family ill with influenza and soon after became ill and succumbed:
“(Laura) loved the Red Cross work and at all times was active in helping them but when the dread scourge of Spanish influenza made its appearance on our shores and, sweeping across the country demanded as its toll millions of our people, it was then she found her place in the ranks of men and women who were offering their lives daily in nursing and caring for the victims of the plague. Along with many others her name will be remembered not only on earth, but in Heaven, as one who gave her life that others might live.”
Quotes are from the Salida Mail and Salida Record.
*Herd immunity – the state of a large proportion of the population to repel infectious disease. Vaccination is one way to efficiently treat a large group against disease. This protects more susceptible members of the group who will then be less likely to contract disease.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.
