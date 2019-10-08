The pre-kindergarten class at the Son Shine Inn Preschool colored posters on Friday to thank the firefighters working on the Decker Fire. About 15 kids from Bonnie Pacheco and Cindy Williams’ class added artwork and colors to the posters. Pacheco said after they talked with the class about the fire and why the kids had to stay inside, the students got excited and worked hard on the posters to say thank you to the firefighters and pilots.