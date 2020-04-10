Salida Middle School fifth-graders in Leslie Garrity’s class were asked to write a personal narrative about their experience with social distancing during the last several weeks as a class assignment.
She sent The Mountain Mail a selection of student responses to share with readers and give a kid’s perspective on what it means to stay home and practice social distancing with their families during this time in their lives.
Social Distancing
by Sabine Juarez
First, social distancing has been boring, conversational, and productive for my family. For example, we have been bored since we can’t go out and do anything because everything is closed. It has been conversational because we have been having longer conversations, and it has been productive since we are purging a lot and cleaning the house.
Next, challenges we have had are not being able to be sociable, do fun activities, travel to other places, and having to stay far apart from other people. For example, we can’t hang out with other people, we can’t go skiing, we couldn’t go to Texas for Spring Break, and we have to stand 6 feet apart from other people around us.
Then, our family routine has changed by us being lazy most of the day, not being able to go to the store as much as we usually do, having more conversations, we are in public places for a shorter amount of time, and we are doing more arts and crafts. For example, we are watching movies a lot more, we can’t go to the store for unneeded things, we are having longer conversations, we are in Walmart for a shorter amount of time, and we are starting to paint and knit.
Additionally, I think that the precautions we are taking are good, but I don’t like it because we have to change the way we do everything. For example, we have to change by washing our hands constantly, we have to stay away from other people, and we can’t go out and do a whole lot.
Finally, I feel sad, bored, talkative, and productive about social distancing. For example, I feel sad for all the people that have the virus and that have been killed by the virus, I feel bored because almost everything is closed, I feel talkative because there are a lot of things to talk about and I feel productive because our house needs to be cleaned and purged.
As you can see, social distancing has been many things for my family. It has its challenges. Our family routine has changed a lot. I think the precautions we are taking are good, and I feel many things about these times.
Personal Narrative
by Orion Post
Over these weeks, my life has been a bit normal and it has been fun. A negative has been that I don’t get to see my friends. We have done a lot of fun stuff like building a mountain bike jump and going backcountry skiing. Jumping on the trampoline, playing soccer, running and working out to stay in shape. My brother and I have been playing baseball, mountain biking, shooting my bow, swinging, and doing chores. We have had only a few challenges like the soccer field and the ski areas being closed. I am sad that soccer season is over because we only got to play one tournament and we usually get to do a lot of games and like 5 tournaments.
Otherwise, life is pretty normal. We go to town, take walks, call and text friends, and go and talk to our grandparents (don’t worry we still stayed 6 feet apart!). When I went to the grocery store, my brother and I saw all the aisles and there was barely anything left on the shelf. It confused me why everyone wanted to get so much stuff since they are keeping the grocery stores open. I heard that the Walmart trucks need to be escorted in Denver because people are riding them! I wonder why the people don’t wait until the trucks get to the store so they can get the things.
I am feeling a bit scared for how long this is going to go on for. I am wondering how long it will take to end. I am thinking it is at its peak right now. My estimate is it will be 2 months till sixth grade when it is done. This is crazy how fast it spreads. Otherwise, I am not really scared. I am happy that I can go outside and do all that fun stuff. I feel sorry for the people who live in town because they aren’t really allowed to go outside. I think all of us should be allowed to go outside.
COVID-19 Social Distancing
by Sophie Haynes
These past few weeks, social distancing from my friends and other people has been very weird! Last week, my dad and I decided to go mountain biking. So when one person was on the same trail as us, we had to move our bikes and we had to step about two feet up the hill just for the other person to get by us, all because of coronavirus. Today, my mom and I went to the middle school to get a Chromebook and after we got one, we decided to go to Little Red Hen Bakery, and get some bread. When we got there, only my mom could go up and see what was in the window, and they had the bakery set up so different, all because of coronavirus.
Sometimes I think, “This whole coronavirus is ruining our life!” After I say that, I think, “Sophie, you just have to look on the bright side. At least we get to do school online, so at least that is one thing. Also, I get to FaceTime friends so it is kind of like we are hanging out with each other, just through a screen, you are lucky you get to do that because maybe other kids can’t do that.” I realized that we get to spend more time with our family because we are quarantined with them in our house.
My mom showed me something on Facebook a couple days ago, where Fiona and John Prine are both diagnosed with coronavirus and they have to have their food pushed under the door because they don’t want to get even more sick.
My family routine changed, one by not going to regular school and not being able to play soccer with my team, which I miss most about my routine. I feel bad about people who are diagnosed with COVID-19. I am so glad that I don’t have it.
Whenever I am bored, the first thing that comes to my mind is to go play with my friend, Skya, because she is only 2 blocks away and she is my best friend. Anyways, I realize I can’t do that because of social distancing. After I realize that, I always go outside and go do my silks, then I go on the tramp, to the axe throwing station. I am so bored because of social distancing.
As you can clearly see, COVID-19 has made us realize there is a whole entire world out there that is waiting for us to explore instead of us just being lethargic and always being on our electronics, so we shouldn’t waste our time in our life, we should go out there and be active.
COVID-19 helped me realize all of this stuff, when we kick coronavirus’s butt, I want to go explore the world, with my family and friends.
Quarantine
by Cadence Sewolt
The past couple of weeks have been kind of boring, but for the first week, before Spring Break, I went to Hailegh’s birthday party and, surprisingly, it wasn’t cancelled like my little brother’s friend’s birthday was. It was fun and she got a lot of things for her birthday, so she was basically set for a while and most likely still is. For the rest of the weekend, I just did nothing, really.
The second week was pretty chill. On Monday, we made oatmeal cookies, but we didn’t know they had to sit in the fridge for an hour for the dough to set up.
The fridge was packed, so we put it in the fridge outside in the garage. On Tuesday, we cooked the cookies and they were really good warm.
For the rest of the week I did nothing but go to the store with my mom while my dad was at work, and we stayed in the car for the couple of errands we had to do, and after that it was happy hour at Sonic, so we got something to drink. I believe that we were told that school was cancelled for a third week. I don’t think my mom could believe it.
For the third week, we have been doing nothing really, but on the first day of the week, Sunday, we had a video chat on Zoom, but before that we got an email from the school saying school was cancelled, a cool place for video chatting with people and there can be up to one hundred people on there, and we started at noon and ended at like 2.
We chatted with my Aunt Gretchen, Uncle Tom, some of my cousins, Braeden, Chesney, and Spenser. My cousin Braeden is in London living with her boyfriend, Connor, who is really nice and reminds me of my older brother, Kyler.
We also somewhat got to chat with my grandma and grandpa, and this is all my mom’s side of the family. Also, my cousin, Braeden, was set to graduate as an astrophysicist from the University of Kent in London.
The past couple of weeks have been kind of boring and there have been minimum things to do and hopefully the ban will soon be lifted.
Social Distancing
by Maggie Sandell
Social distancing has changed a lot of things.
Social distancing has been both boring and fun. For example, you aren’t allowed to go anywhere. When you can go places you can’t touch anything.
Also, at my house, we have been going on electronics a lot more than usual. I am so bored of playing and watching the same thing over and over again.
But social distancing was also fun. For example, before they shut down all of the national parks, we went camping at Hooper Pool and to the Sand Dunes.
The pool was closed, sadly, but at the Sand Dunes we rented sand boards and went sledding down the dunes. It was so much fun. Therefore, social distancing can be both boring and fun.
Social distancing has changed my family routine. For example, we are sleeping in a lot later. Also, my little brother and I play together a lot more than we usually do.
We all play a lot more family games. I read more in the day time when I usually read at night. My brother and I go in the hot tub a lot more and we argue a lot more. I have been a lot less active than usual, but have been on a few bike rides. Our family routine is all messed up.
All these changes have made me feel stressed, frightened and confused. I feel stressed because I don’t know what is going to happen and we don’t have a plan or routine. I feel frightened that my grandparents are somehow going to get coronavirus. I also feel frightened because my brother-in-law has coronavirus. I feel confused because I don’t know much about coronavirus and I don’t know what is going to happen. Therefore, I feel stressed, frightened and confused.
I hope we can get back to normal and get rid of these changes.
