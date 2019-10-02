A Type 1 incident command team will take over management of the Decker Fire Friday, current incident commander Justin Yankey told a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
The fire had grown to more than 2,200 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Yankey’s Type 3 team will be replaced by a Type 1 team as the fire grows in complexity. When new incident commander Mark Giacoletto takes over, operations will probably move to Vandaveer Ranch, where some firefighters are already camped.
Operations section chief Pat Seekins gave an overview of the fire’s status.
On the south side of the fire, crews have put in a line to keep the fire from impacting private and BLM land to the south and southwest, which Seekins said had been effective.
Monday saw quite a bit of fire activity on the west side, which accounted for most of the smoke seen then.
Most of the fire is still hung up in the wilderness and is staying mostly at high elevation, he said.
Crews are focused on a power line and BLM land and looking for the best opportunity of success instead of steep country they can’t access.
On the east side, work has been done around the Rainbow Trail. Several crews along the trail have put in hand lines that seem to have been effective in checking the fire’s spread to the east.
Along CR 101 in Bear Creek, homes have been assessed for mitigation, and mitigation work has begun as a proactive measure.
The fire is about ¾ mile from Fremont Peak on Methodist Mountain but has been checking itself due to sparse fuel. Seekins said if they get lucky with westerly winds the fire will be hung up for now.
However, he cautioned, fire behavior can change very quickly.
Chris Naccarato, Salida Ranger District fire management officer, gave an overview of fire behavior and fire history.
Naccarato said there is a new reality in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
He said large fires occur about every 150-350 years. The last time this area saw large forest fires was in the mid-1800s, so the likelihood is there for more events of this kind.
Beetle activity and an abundance of fuel make more large fires likely, which is a hard reality for those who have lived in the area a long time, he said.
Jim Pitts, San Isabel National Forest agency administrator, said as the Decker Fire continues, tactics used to combat the blaze will change.
More heavy equipment will be brought in, and firefighters will engage the fire in areas where there is a better chance of success in areas of lighter fuels such as grasses and piñon-juniper.
One problem firefighters have faced is there has been no break in the weather, which has remained sunny and dry. The unforgiving terain has also posed a challenge, Pitts said.
Following the meeting Pitts said fire officials see the current weather pattern continuing for the next two weeks.
The National Weather Service forecast for the week ahead calls for clear, sunny days with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Wind direction for the week ahead varies from south to south-southwest to west. Breezy conditions are expected for most of the week with winds of 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph today.
Pitts said officials reviewed fire conditions, growth of the fire and the weather forecast in making the decision to bring in a Type 1 team.
He said a box is drawn around the area of a fire. When fire activity approaches a line or lines of the box, fire officials review and make decisions accordingly.
One of the lines the fire is approaching that prompted the change in fire management, Pitts said, runs along Columbine Ridge, which roughly parallels the Chaffee-Fremont county line.
The ridge is northwest of the county line, which in the area of the fire runs northeast to southwest.
Pitts said about 190 firefighters are assigned to the Decker Fire. By the weekend that number will more than double.
Pitts said equipment coming to the fire includes two dozers and a Type 1 helicopter from Oregon.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the department has three firefighters, a brush truck and a 2,000-gallon tanker working the fire.
He said the tanker will be used to fill 6,000-gallon portable tanks located next to buildings with sprinkler systems set up, which would be used if the fire approaches the structures.
Kent Maxwell of Chaffee County Fire Protection District said the district has committed two trucks and five firefighters.
The Buena Vista Fire Department has also contributed manpower.
Priorities remain firefighters safety and public safety and limiting the spread to private and BLM land.
As the fire continues to burn, crews and dozers on the north will scout for additional opportunities for firelines outside the wilderness, a press release stated.
The majority of the fire is burning in inaccessible wilderness full of dead and down fuel where it is unsafe for firefighters to go and where helicopter water drops can only slow and cool the fire.
Portions of the wilderness may burn until fuels have been consumed or after a season-ending event such as significant and sustained snowfall.
For current information about the Decker fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov or on Facebook at Decker Fire.
A video of Tuesday’s meeting is available on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.