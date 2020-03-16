Due to extensive spread of COVID-19, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week to minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
As of Monday there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases from people who have spent time in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County, and 3 in Summit County a press release stated.
Many additional tests are pending, and it is likely there is sustained community transmission of COVID-19 in these areas.
If you live in Colorado and are leaving one of these communities, you should minimize contact with other people for 14 days and watch for the development of symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
If you are visiting Colorado from out of state and do not currently have symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you can return home and practice social distancing there.
If you have symptoms, stay where you are, isolate yourself from others, and call a health care provider or nurse line before seeking care. Do not fly. Do not use public transportation or ride-shares.
