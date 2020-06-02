Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced in a press release it has awarded four scholarships to graduating high school seniors and four to current college students continuing their studies.
The the recipients are:
Keegan Piencikowski, who will attend Universal Technical Institute in fall.
Ella Barnett, who plans to major in biology at Colorado State University.
Madison Patch, planning a major in chemistry at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Jamison Batinich, considering a major in biological sciences at Colorado Mesa University.
Abby Groover, pursuing a major in criminal justice from Colorado Mesa University.
Poppy Thorpe, beginning a degree in nursing from Colorado Mountain College.
Susan Wadsworth, working on a major in animal science from the University of Wyoming.
Claire Zwaan, graduate student in her final semester at the University of Colorado-Anschutz, completing her doctorate in physical therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.