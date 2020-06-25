Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters and stand-up paddleboarders to be safe on the water and always wear a life vest, also known as a personal flotation device (PFD).
CPW officials noted in a press release that spring runoff has filled reservoirs, and water is still very cold. If someone falls into water that’s barely 50 degrees, hypothermia can set in quickly and be life-threatening. That’s one reason why CPW urges recreationists on Colorado’s natural waters to wear PFDs, whether they are on a river, lake, pond or reservoir.
“You should always wear a life vest, paddle with a buddy, know your limitations and scout rapids prior to floating them,” said Grant Brown, CPW boating safety program manager.
Drownings are not uncommon in Colorado, and park rangers and search and rescue teams have already responded to several this season. The impact of cold water can be dangerous when people are unexpectedly thrown overboard and required to swim when in distress.
Paddle craft, such as kayaks and paddleboards, are especially vulnerable when the wind picks up, which it does almost every afternoon in Colorado.
Regulations require the number of PFDs on a boat to match the number of people on board. Children 12 years old and younger must always wear a PFD when on the water. The rules apply to all types of boats and stand-up paddleboards.
Outdoor recreationists interested in participating in water sports can rent equipment and PFDs at various state parks. CPW offers a park finder tool to search Colorado state parks that offer water activities and rental services. Dogs are encouraged to wear PFDs as well in case a boat unexpectedly capsizes.
Off the water, CPW reminds all recreationists they are required to follow the rules of Gov. Jared Polis’s “safer-at-home” order while recreating. Follow safety protocol at boating inspections and when getting into the water. Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people and wear a mask around other people if water entry locations appear crowded.
For more information on boating regulations and safety information, visit cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/BoatingSafety.aspx.
