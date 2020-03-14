Governor Jared Polis executed an executive order which directed that all downhill ski resorts in the state of Colorado suspend their operations from March 15- 22, 2020. The order is to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in mountain communities with limited care capacity.
Monarch Mountain announced that they will be closing for the duration of the season. On their website they state "Under the guidance of our local health authorities and the government, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close indefinitely."
This is a developing story.
