The Collegiate Peaks Chorale, under the direction of Brandon Chism, will perform a series of Christmas shows this coming weekend in Buena Vista and Salida.
The concerts will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, 28390 CR 317 in Buena Vista. The Salida performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The title of the performance is “Peace on Earth.” The first half of the set list goes on a tour around the world, taking on traditional arrangements from Europe, Latin America and Africa, the last which will be joined by a percussion line.
The second half of the show will focus on the motif of peace through softer balladlike pieces.
The chorale has been practicing weekly since mid-August and is composed of roughly 70 singers, both male and female. No audition is required to join.
The event is free to attend although donations will be accepted at a table in the lobby.
Chism took over as director this past summer, but the group began in 2008 with several previous iterations. It originated with a call for singers to join in a group.
The most difficult part of the rehearsal process, Chism said, was having to learn the individual performers and their abilities before even getting into the music. However, for him it was all worth it in the end after being able to see the show come together in later rehearsals.
Chism has been directing choral groups since late high school. He graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in 2008 with a degree in music performance on the bassoon. He acted as an assistant music director in the Moody Bible Institute for 11 years.
The shows will feature several musicians from around the valley, including a brass quartet and a few individual members of the Alpine Orchestra.
