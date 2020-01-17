Several Salida government offices, businesses and organizations will be closed or have their hours affected Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Salida city offices will be closed, and Salida City Council will move its usual Monday work session to Tuesday, from 5 to 6 p.m. just before its regular meeting.
County offices, including Chaffee County commissioners, will be closed.
Salida banks will be closed for the holiday.
State offices, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will be closed, but Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and its office will be open.
Federal offices, including the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, will be closed.
Salida Post Office will be closed and mail will not be delivered, but UPS and Fedex will continue operations.
All public schools in Salida will be open.
Since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a federally recognized holiday celebrated on the third Monday in January. King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.
If unsure whether or not a specific business will be open or have different hours Monday, contact it directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.