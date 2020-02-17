The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of both women’s right to vote and the League of Women Voters with a drinks and dialogue session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
While the 19th Amendment made women’s suffrage the law of the land in 1920, Colorado women won the battle for the ballot more than a quarter century earlier, on Nov. 7, 1893, a press release stated.
Colorado historian Dr. Marcia Goldstein will present a slide show, “Let the Women Vote: Colorado’s Struggle for Suffrage,” which outlines major events, people, political issues and social conditions for women in Colorado at the time women won the vote in 1893.
The public is invited to join the League and costumed suffragettes for free appetizers, birthday cake and a cash bar.
