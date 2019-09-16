Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s second annual cancer walk Saturday had slightly fewer participants than last year, but it raised more money for the hospital’s oncology department and its cancer patients.
Emily Haynes, hospital marketing and public relations specialist, said the preliminary amount the walk raised was $10,018, up from about $7,000 a year ago. “That’s more than last year, which is awesome,” she said. That money came from sponsorships, donations, registrations and a bake sale at the hospital, which raised $834.
“We had extra sponsors, and having their support was really cool,” Haynes said.
The walk’s presenting sponsor was High Country Bank, which also had a large contingent participate in the walk. Y&K Excavation, Anderson Law Group, Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, HRRMC’s radiology department and Chaffee County Public Health also sponsored the event.
This year 192 people participated in the 1½-mile walk around the hospital’s campus, nine fewer than last year. Of that total, 28 registered as cancer survivors.
Cancer survivor Chelsea Sack, who was part of the High Country Bank team, led the walk.
Before the walk, another cancer survivor and hospital employee, April Obholz Bergeler, spoke to the crowd about her recovery. She said at least 25 people at the hospital helped in her treatment, which was done entirely at HRRMC.
“It was dark and scary days, but I was in the hands of many talented individuals,” she said.
Her husband, Brian Bergeler, also spoke and said it takes three things to win the battle against cancer: personal strength and motivation, support from the community and a medical professional staff like the hospital here has.
“All of the treatments were handled here with the best care I could expect,” he said.
The hospital’s oncology department does chemotherapy, infusion treatments, lab work and imaging work. “We do offer a lot for a small hospital,” Haynes said. “The only service we don’t provide is radiology.”
The hospital used to host the Tenderfoot Cancer Climb in coordination with the American Cancer Society but replaced that event with the cancer walk to keep all of the proceeds local and make it more accessible for everyone to participate in.
“For people going through treatment, the hill climb was really hard,” Haynes said. “At the hospital campus, more people are able to participate.”
The walk’s proceeds will all go toward helping local patients. Haynes said some of the money is used to buy wigs for patients going through chemotherapy. Another big thing the proceeds go toward is gas cards, which can be used if patients do need to travel for radiation treatments or have to travel to reach HRRMC.
Every new patient also gets a welcome bag, and the hospital bought a massage table to help patients using last year’s proceeds.
“I’m always just so inspired by everyone willing to support the hospital and the community,” Haynes said. She also said she was thankful for the volunteers from the oncology and infusion department for helping and making everything happen, too.
