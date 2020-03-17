The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will be suspending all in-person services beginning Wednesday until further notice in an effort to protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19.
Most services are offered online. Drop-boxes have also been installed outside the office’s location. Walk-in customers can deposit documents in the drop-box for processing and, if needed, necessary documents will be mailed back to them. Wednesday’s Title Board Meeting has also been postponed one week.
“As Colorado continues to do its part in fighting coronavirus, I have made the decision to suspend in-person operations to protect our front-line employees and the public,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “We are also postponing tomorrow’s Title Board Meeting by one week in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Our services will be available online and our employees will continue to serve the public.”
Customers will still be able to take advantage of all services offered by the Secretary of State. The office call center will be operated remotely for all divisions, including business and licensing, charities, and elections, so customers should continue to call the office as needed. As always, most services provided by the Secretary of State’s office, including business filings, are available online at www.sos.state.co.us.
Individuals seeking to file paper documents at the office can still do so, but will now submit those documents via a drop-box that will be placed outside the office’s waiting area during business hours.
Candidates submitting petitions to appear on the June 30 State Primary ballot are still required to deliver them to the Secretary of State’s Office by the regularly scheduled deadline of 5 p.m., today. At this time, petitions must be delivered in person.
Wednesday’s Title Board Meeting has been postponed to Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. The Secretary of State’s Office is currently considering the format of the hearing to best protect participants’ health, and will advise accordingly. Title Board hearings will proceed according to their normal, bi-weekly schedule beginning April 1, as circumstances dictate.
For general questions, please call 303-894-2200
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
