A free community face mask distribution will take place from 3 p.m. Wednesday until supplies are gone at the west side parking lot of the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Chaffee County Public Health staff will be outfitted in protective wear to distribute masks to community members in their vehicles, or who walk up.
There is a limit of three masks per vehicle, and donations will be accepted.
The event comes in response to Gov. Jared Polis encouraging Coloradans to wear non-medical cloth face coverings when leaving home for essential business.
Polis’ goal was for everyone in the state to have a mask or other cloth face covering by April 15.
Chaffee County Public Health, and Chaffee County Emergency Management have partnered with Salida company Oveja Negra to make cloth face masks for free community allocation.
Lane Willson of Oveja Negra said the fabric they are using to create the masks came from The Hodgepodge and features about 33 different prints.
Willson said they are making the masks because it’s a helpful thing to do for people who need them and they have the skills and are set up to do a bulk sewing project like this.
She said it was a nice change to work with cotton rather than specialized fabrics and intricate sewing needed to fashion their usual product of bike bags.
As of Monday, Oveja Negra had produced more than 800 masks and hoped to have many more by Wednesday.
Chaffee County Public Health was able to give the company money for materials, but the company is donating labor needed to make the masks.
Oveja Negra also offers masks for purchase on its website for $14 each. Purchases allow the company to donate masks for those who need them. To purchase a mask, visit ovejanegrabikepacking.com.
Emily Anderson, Chaffee County public health nurse, said in a press release, “The Centers for Disease Control has announced that up to 1 in 4 people infected with COVID are asymptomatic and spreading infected respiratory droplets.
“If people wear face coverings, it will help reduce spread. We also ask that all critical businesses ask their employees to wear face coverings. We all must work together to protect our most vulnerable community members, sustain our health care system for the months ahead and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
For more information call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.