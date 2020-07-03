Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 7 of “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, “Remember This House,” about Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 7 of “Whose Streets,” a look at the Ferguson, Missouri, uprising after unarmed teenager Michael Brown was killed by police. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – Salida SteamPlant hosts online screenings through July 7 of “Toni Morrison – The Pieces I Am,” on the life of author Toni Morrison, who was inspired to write because no one took a “little black girl” seriously. Virtual tickets cost $6.99 at salidasteamplant.com, and the file for the film never expires.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Fri., July 3
3 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” Salida Talk with Jimmy and Mark, a Facebook webinar event. Go to Facebook groups Salida Talk. After registering for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.
6 p.m. – The Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, Buena Vista, will host the Rapidgrass Quintet. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available through at nightout.com/events/rapidgass-on-the-lawn/tickets.
Sat., July 4
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
1:30 p.m. – The Roastery Stage on East Main Street in Buena Vista will host a candidate forum for the three-way race for County Commissioner in District 1, which represents northern Chaffee County, including BV.
2-4 p.m. – Chalk Art in Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets, for the creative minded. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
4-6 p.m. – A stationary Mas(k)querade Parade. In celebration of Independence Day, Salida Business Alliance is hosting a mask and costume contest. Take a photo of your mask/costume and tag @salidabusinessalliance on Facebook or Instagram to be entered. Entries will be on display around Thonhoff Park.
6:30-8 p.m. – Turner Farms and Apple Orchard, 829 S. Main Street in Buena Vista, will be hosing “Music and Memories: A Fourth of July Celebration.” Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist Gene Farrar. Between sets will be historical presentations depicting Cockeyed Liz, Madame of the Palace of Joy, Alsina Deerheimer who named Buena Vista and a historic talk about trains. Take a picnic dinner, blankets and chairs. Masks will be required, limit 150 people, no dogs or alcoholic beverages.
Beginning after dusk – Fireworks at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds.
9 p.m. – Lights with Bikes ride. Riders should meet at the F Street Parking Lot by the caboose.
9:30 p.m. – Salida Fire Department will launch a full fireworks display at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Tenderfoot Mountain.
Sun., July 5
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
6 p.m. – The Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, Buena Vista, will host the Twang is Dead. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available through at nightout.com/events/rapidgass-on-the-lawn/tickets.
Mon., July 6
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache hosts Saguache Storycamp Session 2: Science Fair Theater, for kids ages 6-12. Each one-week session of Storycamp, led by Katrina Pratt, Storycamp director and educational therapist, offers child-centered adventures through a deep exploration of our natural surroundings, character development, collaborative storytelling, puppet-making, clowning, and scavenger hunts. Programming includes a combination of online guidance/communication and offline projects with family participation at home. Register at historicutetheatre.com. Event is free.
6 p.m. – Online Concert: Robin Barnes, a Facebook and Instagram event. Barnes, last year’s Salida Jazz Fest headliner, brings her soulful sound online for weekly concerts.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
