The Salida Tree Board is seeking homeowners who are interested in adopting a young street tree.
The board will plant the tree in the right-of-way in front of the adopter’s home, and in return the homeowner must agree to water the tree several times a week when first planted, then weekly in summer and monthly in winter for the first three to five years, a press release stated.
The Tree Board will determine suitability of the proposed planting site and consult with the homeowner to select an appropriate species.
Large shade tree species can no longer be planted in the right-of-ways, and the Tree Board urges homeowners to plant those in their front or back yard.
Adopted trees will be smaller flowering species or medium-sized shade tree species, which will not cause problems with sidewalks, as large Siberian elms and silver maples have done in the past.
Tree adoption applications may be downloaded from cityofsalida.com (under Boards and Commissions) and mailed back to the Tree Board.
Successful applicants are asked to contribute $50 toward the cost to plant and purchase the new tree.
For more information, contact the Tree Board at 719-539-9195.
