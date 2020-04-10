Easter Bunny paid an early visit to a backyard on D Street Thursday morning.
He’ll have things a little easier this year with community Easter Egg Hunts being cancelled for social distancing.
Easter Egg Hunts in Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs and Thonhoff Park in Salida are cancelled.
However, Poncha Springs is having a covert egg hunt. Parents can sign up by 1 p.m. today by emailing mail@ponchasprings.us or calling 719-539-6882 with their address, number of children and their ages and stating if they prefer having a bag of eggs dropped off or having them dispersed in their yard.
Volunteers will hide eggs after 8 p.m. Saturday while traveling separately and wearing gloves and masks.
Kids age 3 to 12 are also invited to search today’s edition of The Mountain Mail for Easter eggs hidden throughout the paper.
Egg hunters will have their names entered in a drawing to win one of three $20 gift certificates from Kaleidoscope Toys.
To enter kids should send an email with a photo of themselves showing an egg they found in the newspaper with the number of eggs they found, their name, age and phone number to djdj@themountainmail.com.
