Circle R Motel is offering a 20 percent discount to those displaced by the Decker Fire. Call 539-6296.
Gone to the Dogs states it can take in some evacuees with their pets at the Salida store. Call Alex at 539-4220 to arrange.
Arkvalleybabyrentals.com is offering families with small children cribs, pack-n-plays, high chirs, etc. "We know the evacuations for the #deckerfire came fast and early this morning in Salida. For any families with small children who need items, please give us a call. 970-819-8752 or www.arkvalleybabyrentals.com.
Cowork Salida is offering those impacted by the Decker Fire complimentary office desk space and internet access. Call/text 719-299-1099 or email info@coworksalida.com.
