A rash of car thefts over a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday between Salida and Buena Vista resulted in an arrest Friday morning.
The county’s Everbridge system contacted local residents at about 7:30 a.m.
Friday advising them of the thefts and recommending they keep car doors locked and not leave keys in the car.
At 8:52 a.m. another message went out indicating the alleged car thief had been apprehended.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said about eight or nine cars across the county had been involved.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Further information was unavailable from law enforcement as of press time.
