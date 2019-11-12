Carl Hasselbrink, a Vietmam veteran, was a 17-year-old kid living in Chicago when he joined the U.S. Army in 1963.
“I enlisted after John F. Kennedy was shot,” he said. “I was already living away from home, but because of my age my Quaker mother had to sign for me. That was unusual because until her last day she picked up black widow spiders and set them outside.” (Quakers are conscientious objectors to killing.)
He went to boot camp in Fort Knox, Kentucky, then to Fort Sam Houston and after even more training on to the West Coast, where he boarded a ship, the USNS Gordon, for Vietnam.
“We were some of the last Army personnel to go by ship,” Hasselbrink said. “We got to a harbor in Vietnam, got into a Higgins boat and went ashore with fixed bayonets, live ammo and safeties off. The last good advice we got was ‘when the ramp drops, run like hell.’”
His focus was in the medical field.
“Our initial assignment was Cu Chi, which was in War Zone C (northwest of Saigon). We were about 20 miles from the Ho Chi Minh Trail at the edge of Cambodia. After being promoted out of my slot I was sent place to place as needed,” he said. “There was the tedium of waiting for the action, followed by periods of terror.”
One of the exciting periods was an attack that blew up a major ammunition dump. The first sergeant was upset because Hasslebrink didn’t want to go into the bunkers.
In another location he was responsible for securing the drugs, tetracycline and night meals for the troops and patients under his care. That meant listening for rats trying to get through the aluminum foil covering the sandwiches.
“There was one persistent and smart rat that wasn’t afraid, and he ate peanuts and sugar-coated antibiotics from my hand,” Hasselbrink said. “That was one fat, healthy rat.”
Helicopter flights to hostile LZ’s were part of his work, and that prepared him for the first Military Assistance to Safety and Traffic (MAST) when a Gunnison school bus crashed on this side of Monarch Pass in September 1971. The military started the MAST project to aid civilians to get medical care. The Army helicopters were not allowed to compete with private enterprise, so it didn’t take too long for Flight for Life to get started.
In spite of the difficult things he encountered, he still thinks the military was an excellent experience, even in Vietnam, except for being exposed to Agent Orange.
“All was not perfect. The military and I had some serious differences on some things, but in general, I think it is a good experience, depending on the person,” he said. “I didn’t come out of the environment a lot of others had. If a person has long-term goals, the military is not a bad place to learn skills and management.”
The day he got back to the States in early June was memorable because one of his brothers had become a hippie and met him at the airport in Colorado Springs.
He met his wife, Karen, shortly after he got to his next duty assignment. They met when he was stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center and she was attending school in Denver. One of the noncommissioned officers had a date and asked him to go along as a double. That blind date was Karen, and they were married three weeks later. Their son, Jeorge “Yogi” Hasselbrink was born the day he left the Army.
Upon his discharge, they moved to Salida where his parents had purchased the Ranch House Lodge motel. He was hired by Stewart Mortuary for the ambulance service. He also worked as a mortician.
At that time (1968) funeral homes operated ambulances because they had the only vehicles long enough to hold a stretcher. Near the end of that year many mortuaries decided that insurance concerns drove them out of providing ambulance service.
As a member of the Salida Jaycees, a local service organization, Hasselbrink worked to get an ambulance service set up in the city (an offshoot of Mercy Ambulance from Pueblo.)
The skills he acquired in the Army served him well in civilian life. Chaffee County later hired him as ambulance service director. A month later civil defense director was added to the job. That title was later changed to emergency manager.
In 2003 he became manager of the Salida airport, Harriet Alexander Field, a position he held until 2016.
