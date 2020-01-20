Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a class on obstructive sleep apnea from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
Registered sleep technician TC Rodak will guide participants on how to prepare for a sleep study and what happens during the study, a press release stated.
In addition to sleep apnea, she will discuss continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.
The class is free and open to the public.
The class is recommended for those who have a doctor’s order for a sleep study or whose doctor suspects sleep apnea.
Refreshments and a light breakfast will be provided.
For more information, call Rodak at 719-530-2280.
