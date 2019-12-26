For the fifth year, the Salida Community Center hosted the annual Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.
The event began in 1983 and has been in several venues over the years, but the Community Center took over from Salida United Methodist Church in 2015.
Organizer Elaine Allemang said she estimated from 400-500 people were served at the community center and another 200 meals went out to those who were unable to make it to the venue.
Cooks Jeff Yoast and Ira Curry were busy for a week prior to the meal and manned the kitchen getting food out to servers throughout the dinner.
Although they had help doing the preparation work, such as making the green bean casserole and sweet potatoes, Yoast said they decided fewer bodies in the kitchen would work better this year.
Curry said the two had been orchestrating the food for the event for four years and had gotten it down to a system.
Yoast said they cooked 14-15 turkeys and 18 hams for the meal along with about 25 gallons of gravy.
There were many pans of side dishes as well as desserts.
Yoast said he enjoys doing the meal because he gets a chance to make sure everyone has a great Christmas.
“When I go out there and see a single mom with tears in her eyes who says thank you so much, or an elderly person, it’s worth it,” he said. “It fills my heart with joy and happiness.”
Curry said when the tradition started 36 years ago, there was nothing open in town on Christmas Day, so travelers and visitors had no place to go.
Volunteers helped set up the tables, serve meals, fetch drinks and clean up under the direction of volunteer organizer Jeanine Zeman.
Many entities and individuals donate money, time and even equipment to the dinner. Allemang said she really thanked Dave Potts of Shallots, who loans the group meat slicers each year, which helps a lot.
Allemang estimated the cost of the annual free holiday meal to be about $5,000, all of which comes from donations.
