A Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The free preparedness fair is open to everyone, regardless of whether the Decker Fire had a personal impact or not.
The fair will host a network of experts who will provide information on flood insurance, mitigation work, business continuity, well-water testing, emergency “go-kits,” animal safety, property assessments, communications strategies, donation and volunteer management, and evacuation and re-entry planning.
“Experiencing and recovering from a wildfire or another threat is complicated, and we want this event to equip our county with the resources and information necessary to be prepared,” said county Director of Public Health Andrea Carlstrom.
The fair will include activities for children and gift-card drawings every hour (must be present to win).
The Decker Fire Recovery Team, comprised of county and city leadership and community stakeholders, will ask attendees what topics they’d like to learn more about at future trainings and workshops.
The recovery team will be launching a new website, chaffeerecovers.com, that will provide information on a wide variety of preparedness topics.
“While the Decker Fire is over, there are many things to consider to ensure we are as safe and resilient when faced with future wildfires, flooding and other natural disasters,” Carlstrom said.
“What we heard from many throughout the fire is that households in Chaffee County have never had to think about evacuation plans, packing in the event of an emergency, what types of insurance are available, etc. So this is the perfect opportunity to learn more,” she said.
For more information, contact Carlstrom at 719-530-2564 or acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org or Richard Atkins, Chaffee County Emergency Manager, at 719-207-2730 or ratkins@chaffeecounty.org.
