Rain and generosity kept animals, buyers, sellers and 4-H families buzzing with excitement Friday during the Chaffee County Fair’s 4-H Livestock Sale.
“This was the best sale Chaffee County has ever had,” auctioneer Randy Lewis announced to bleachers filled with families, buyers and sellers.
In the end local businesses and individuals spent $252,425 purchasing about 98 animals during the sale. Another $8,560 was made from animals donated back and sold for the 4-H Foundation.
Prior to the sale Kurt Jones, Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County, presented buckles and announced that Chaffee County 4-H awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Jeffrey Johns-Roberts this year.
The grand champion beef, a steer raised by Kylee Davis and weighing in at 1,436 pounds, sold for $8,000 to Pavement Management Services.
Scout McMurry’s 1,367-pound steer won reserve grand champion beef and brought home $6,000 from J&D Enterprises.
Johns-Roberts had the only Catch a Calf from last year. That steer weighed in at 1,091 pounds and sold to Pridemore Construction for $3,000.
A total of 17 steers sold, weighing a combined total of 21,517 pounds, and earned a total of $87,700.
The grand champion swine, a pig raised by Rivers Hill weighing 278 pounds, was purchased by Mountain Vet Supply for $9,500.
Big Meadows Ranch purchased the 273-pound reserve grand champion swine raised by Tanner Shellabarger for $4,250.
Also of note was a 269-pound champion swine raised by Rivers Hill, which commanded a price of $6,500 from Town & Country.
Overall, 31 swine weighing a combined total of 7,956 pounds were sold for $111,050.
Buyers purchased 13 sheep for $26,000 during the auction.
The 154-pound grand champion sheep raised by Evelyne Cope sold for $5,500 to Scanga Meat.
C&J Automotive purchased Rosalyne Cope’s 154-pound reserve grand champion sheep for $3,100.
Two sheep came from the Catch a Lamb program: Casen Pridemore’s champion sheep purchased by Scanga Meat for $2,400 and Joseph Bearss’ 147-pound reserve champion sheep purchased by TBK Bank for $1,800.
Eight goats, weighing a total of 604 pounds, took in $16,500 at the sale.
Town & Country bought the 83-pound grand champion goat raised by Sydney Rohrich for $5,000.
The reserve grand champion goat raised by Meghan Anderson weighed 80 pounds and was sold to Marquez Herrick-Stare, Attorneys for $3,100.
The 27-pound grand champion turkey raised by Jeffrey Johns-Roberts sold to Pridemoore Construction for $2,000.
Johns-Roberts also sold his brood of three grand champion chickens to Connie McMurry for $1,650.
Keygan Rohrich’s herd of three grand champion rabbits auctioned to Collegiate Peaks Electric for $1,125.
Johns-Roberts sold his reserve grand champion turkey for $1,600 to C&J Automotive.
First Colorado Land Office purchased Finnigan Blackburn’s brood of three reserve grand champion chickens for $900.
The reserve grand champion herd of three rabbits raised by Meghan Anderson sold for $975 to Rocky Mountain Livestock.
Five broods of three chickens, two turkeys and four herds of three rabbits sold for a total of $11,175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.