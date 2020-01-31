Salvaged goods store Burmac Enterprises, 5550 U.S. 50 behind Big O Tires, will celebrate its 45th year in business in 2020.
Owner Doyle Burgett and his wife, Joan Filer-Burgett, said they could not find the exact day the store officially opened because the records were lost in a 1984 fire. However, they have discussed putting on some sort of celebration this summer.
Filer-Burgett said the store’s longevity comes from their emphasis on personal service.
“I stressed to my girls that they carry out groceries,” she said. “If a customer walks in, greet a customer, talk to a customer. Don’t let them feel like they’re just roaming around oblivious, because you do that in the bigger stores.”
The store carries salvaged food from warehouses, discontinued products and products from bankrupt stores. Its inventory changes regularly. Companies it has acquired products from include General Foods, Kraft Foods and Pepsi.
“We’re here to try to save the consumer’s money,” Filer-Burgett said.
Burmac Enterprises originally began as a partnership between Burgett and Tom McCoy in 1975, when they bought out a business that bought supplies from Denver companies. After about two years together, Burgett dissolved the partnership to pursue the store on his own terms.
Irene Renfro is the store’s manager and the Burgetts’ adopted daughter. Filer-Burgett said Renfro is her “right-hand girl” and has been a big help to the store since Burgett became ill in 2007.
“She helps me in everything,” Filer-Burgett said. “She’s awesome. I wouldn’t be able to do this without her.”
Filer-Burgett said another helper, Phyllis Szymanski, is “pretty much adopted too” and helps them when they need it.
She said their customers are “extremely faithful,” going so far as to travel across state or even coast lines to pick up bulk inventory.
“We had a customer here the other day, they were from Puerto Rico,” Filer-Burgett said. “They live in Puerto Rico half a year and they live here the other half. And they’re getting ready to go back to Puerto Rico so they stocked up ... and filled up their trailer.”
Burgett and Filer-Burgett relocated to Howard after the house Burgett built in Salida burned down in 2014. The store remained open during that time, but it was closed for five days during the Decker Fire.
Despite being semi-retired, Burgett is still considered the boss and visits the store from time to time to give his input.
Filer-Burgett said she isn’t sure what direction the store will go in the future because of societal uncertainty and difficulty discovering new employees, but regardless they have no plans to sell.
