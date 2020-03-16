Chaffee County had no presumed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said during a virtual town hall meeting Friday to address public concern about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“The health care system does everything it can to protect personal health information and confidentiality. The highly publicized test associated with the hospital has been officially deemed negative,” she said.
Chaffee County Public Health hosted the meeting via Facebook Live and Zoom.
Several health services were represented, including Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services and Solvista Health, along with the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
Each representative gave an update on what policies are in place.
Carlstrom began by explaining spread of the virus is similar to that of other respiratory infections.
People who are at increased risk currently are those who have traveled to areas where coronavirus has taken hold or those who have had direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID 19, she said.
Carlstrom emphasized no identity, community or racial group in Colorado is more at risk than others for getting or spreading COVID-19.
She said as of noon Friday, 72 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 had been found by Colorado to Colorado Department of Public Health and environment lab testing.
Those tests were sent to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, for confirmation.
Carlstrom said there have been 524 negative results of about 600 that have been tested.
Chaffee County Public Health is offering a community testing model, she said.
Anyone who thinks they need to be tested can call Public Health, preferably between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (hours increase to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. when there is personnel to help field calls).
People will be screened using the most current criteria.
If the person fits the criteria and is symptomatic, they can schedule an appointment to come to Public Health to be tested.
Public Health is working with community partners to make sure there is testing throughout the county, Carlstrom said.
She urged those who think they might be ill to call their health care provider, urgent care, hospital or Public Health for instructions before going to a clinic or emergency room for testing.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director in charge of infection prevention at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, presented a hospital update.
She said because they have seen an increase in the amount of testing, the hospital is restricting visitors to the inpatient hospital side.
“We would prefer no visitors coming to the hospital unless there are extenuating circumstances,” she said.
The Family Birthing Center is allowing one visitor, a spouse or partner, who will be screened, who may be present for the birth as designated by the mother.
The hospital is not currently allowing more than one visitor to oncology or the infusion center because those are high-risk patients.
Gelgand said the hospital now has a tent set up outside the emergency room to protect staff as well as patients when they come into the emergency room and have symptoms.
Patients are being tested in that tent instead of coming directly to into the emergency room.
Those who have symptoms are requested to call first to be directed to the appropriate place.
Gelgand advises checking the CDC website for a list of symptoms or calling Public Health, the hospital or their physician’s office to go through the checklist.
Buena Vista Health Center has a separate side door entrance to the building for patients who have symptoms and think they need to be tested.
BVHC will screen patients if appropriate through the weekend from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Gelgand said the hospital holds at least two meetings per day involving building management, administration, infection prevention, nursing supervisors and clinic managers, as well as conferring with Public Health and EMS teams.
“We are working as a community to help prevent the spread of this which is the No. 1 goal: to prevent spreading so we can contain and mitigate,” Gelgand said.
Emergency Medical Services Director Josh Hadley said some procedures for EMS may change in light of the virus.
He said EMS sat down with dispatchers and other responders to identify practices for specific call types during which additional screening will occur for 911 calls with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“The initial screening will prepare our staff to respond appropriately to that specific call type,” Hadley said.
EMS will modify its practices somewhat to limit exposure for personnel.
Staff will be equipped with all the monitoring equipment they need, he said.
“We are asking that our paramedics be the ones who lead these calls. So they will be the ones going in if deemed necessary by dispatch and clinical judgement. They will be doing an assessment of the patient and identify if further treatment is necessary and identifying if more assistance is necessary with that call.”
EMS also has limited options of expanded scope of testing on scene currently in the setting of a 911 call and within the parameters if indicated.
EMS is also working with HRRMC on options to assess transport needs to the Front Range and what that will look like, he said.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista said they are providing behavioral and emotional support as needed.
“This is a time that can be anxious for a lot of folks and bring up a lot of different emotions,” she said.
She said she offered tips to the public: Take care of yourself. Try to stick to a regular routine. Eat meals. Get good sleep and exercise.
McNeill also advised reducing media exposure, which can create anxiety.
“There was a lot of misinformation out there,” she said.
She recommended scheduling a specific time each day for an update from a trusted source.
Control what you can and focus what you can do rather than what you can’t, she said.
With kids, she said it is important to validate their feelings and worries.
They are tuned into adult conversations. The message they are receiving could be confusing. Although COVID-19 is not a huge risk to their health, events surrounding the virus might be sending mixed messages.
She advised answering their questions and remind them there are “a lot of grown-ups who are working together to protect them, their friends and their community.”
She said Solvista is available 24/7 for support at 719-539-6502.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt announced he had signed a local disaster emergency declaration at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The declaration includes guidelines for county services and outlines responsibilities and powers regarding Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management and Department of Public Health.
The declaration is in effect for seven days but will be revisited during Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, which will be broadcast and recorded for viewing at chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.
Felt said, “We have an outstanding Department of Public Health and Emergency Services as well as Emergency Management. Solvista is a great partner in managing the situation, and of course we are all extremely fortunate to have HRRMC here.
“It’s been a challenging year, you could say, or 12 months anyway, for the county, and yet we have learned a lot from the experiences that we’ve had, that we’ve faced. And so we’re all somewhat tired of these situations, (but) we’re also better prepared to deal with them than we were even a year ago.”
To view the county declaration, visit chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/65191.pdf.
To watch a recording of Friday’s virtual town hall meeting, visit the Chaffee County Public Health page on Facebook and follow the directions to the COVID-19 Chaffee County page.
