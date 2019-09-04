The Salida High School boys’ soccer team scored in the final minute to take down the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Pueblo Centennial, 2-1 Tuesday at home.
“It’s pretty sweet to knock off the No. 1 team in 4A,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. “That makes all of us excited about the future. I feel we deserve the win.”
The Spartans, who entered the game ranked No. 7 in Class 3A by chsaanow.com, improved to 2-0 with their second win over a 4A squad. Centennial slipped to 2-1.
The Spartans, however, needed some big plays late to win the game. First, with time running down, sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips blocked a hard shot to keep the score even.
“Quinn Phillips came up massive,” Oswald said.
Then, with less than a minute to go, sophomore Flyn Brown got the ball on the right side of the field. Brown got a step behind a Pueblo defender and centered the ball to junior Kai Brown.
With a defender closing in, Kai Brown didn’t play with the ball. He stepped up and booted a shot into the back of the net. The Spartans celebrated, composed themselves to finish the game and then got to celebrate again seconds later.
“I’m very proud that we didn’t go down the rabbit hole,” Oswald said. “We kept believing and kept pushing until the end, and we got the break.”
In the first half, Pueblo Centennial struck first, despite some good opportunities from Salida. After a backward pass helped a Bulldog find an open seam, he buried a hard shot in the 23rd minute to put Centennial up 1-0.
“In the first half we really struggled connecting our passes,” Oswald said. “We were playing too many balls backwards, but little by little they turned it around,”
Salida answered back just before halftime.
On a free kick, sophomore Caden Pitts lobbed a good ball into the box. Pueblo’s goalie ran out and got a hand on the ball, but he was unable to grab it. Senior Bowman Russell then stepped up to the loose ball and kicked it into the net to tie the game with about three minutes left in the half.
The second half was pretty even with both teams coming close to scoring. Centennial hit the crossbar. Then Flyn Brown made a strong run to get by Centennial’s defense only to be denied by their goalie.
The Spartans, however, kept fighting and eventually got the game winner.
“We created a ton of opportunities in both halves,” Oswald said. “I was very pleased with that; we just have to be more clinical in our attack. We have multiple goal scores and the ability to light teams up.”
Things won’t get easier for Salida. Next, the Spartans will play Crested Butte, the No. 1 team in 2A and defending champion. That game will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Crested Butte.
