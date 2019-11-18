Chaffee County commissioners will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Sitting as the Landfill Committee, they will hear reports from the county landfill.
Sitting as the County Board of Social Services, they will hear child welfare reports, caseload reports, an update on the independent living program, supervisor departures and a report on the 2020 Merit System certification.
Sitting as the County Board of Health, they will hear reports on the mandated core public health services and a service summary of public health programs and discuss strategic planning on public health transformation.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear a report from the Department of Housing at 10:20 a.m.
At 10:35 a.m. they will take a break to attend a memorial service at the Hutchinson Ranch.
The commissioners will reconvene at 1 p.m. to talk about future land needs for Salida School District R-32J with Superintendent David Blackburn.
At 2 p.m. the commissioners will discuss Chaffee Common Ground grant funding with Cindy Williams.
The commissioners will talk with Donna Rhoads of Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails (SPOT) about the trail on CR 140.
