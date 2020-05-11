The most recent positive COVID-19 test in Chaffee County was a person who has a local address but spends much of the time on the Front Range, Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said Friday.
That person has been self-isolating, and a Chaffee County Public Health investigation revealed no current concern about the person’s contacts within the county.
Chaffee County’s COVID-19 numbers remained static as of Friday with 68 positive or probable cases and 17 deaths.
Nationally, as of May 7 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,219,066 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
The CDC reported a total of 73,297 deaths attributed to the virus.
From May 1-6, the daily number of new cases averaged 26,103 per day.
Statistically, that breaks down to about 1,088 cases reported per hour or about 18 cases per minute.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported 18,827 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 3,600 hospitalized.
The state health department reported a total of 966 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday.
So far 59 counties have been affected by the disease, and 184 facilities, both residential and commercial, have reported outbreaks.
