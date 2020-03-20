Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday several state actions to address impact of COVID-19, including a special enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans, executive orders temporarily suspending elective surgeries and reducing in-person contact related to election requirements and an updated public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“As a state, we are looking at all possible solutions to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of Coloradans and minimizing the duration of the crisis,” Polis said in a press release. “
Polis signed an executive order temporarily suspending elective and nonessential surgeries and procedures to preserve important medical equipment like personal protective equipment and ventilators needed to combat COVID-19. The executive order is in effect from Monday to April 14, with the exception of rural and critical-access hospitals.
Polis said the state recognizes the unique challenges faced by rural hospitals and their essential role in providing support to their communities.
The order includes all voluntary or elective surgeries or procedures, whether medical, dental or veterinary. A voluntary or elective surgery or procedure means the surgery can be delayed without risk to current or future health of the patient.
The governor also issued an updated executive order for in-person contact regarding elections and operations in the Secretary of State’s Office. This includes suspension of any in-person filings of forms, statements, applications or any other documents with the Secretary of State’s Office.
This executive order also includes directives for the Title Board, county clerk’s offices and county canvass board.
Updated closure order
In addition, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an updated public health order closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and casinos to include nonessential personal services facilities, horse track and off-track betting facilities statewide. Nonessential personal services include hair or nail salons, spas or tattoo or massage parlors.
Special enrollment period
The Division of Insurance and Connect for Health Colorado today announced it will establish a special enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans to get health insurance. Uninsured people will be allowed to enroll in individual health insurance plans (meaning plans not from an employer) from today through April 3. Coverage will be effective starting April 1, regardless of when someone enrolls during that window.
Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans. Uninsured spouses and children will also be allowed to enroll at this time, even if one spouse or a child’s parent may already be insured.
“Many people are unaware that they are eligible for financial assistance to help lower their premiums,” said Michael Conway, Colorado insurance commissioner. “We encourage everyone who is uninsured to use this opportunity to visit Connect for Health Colorado, check what assistance they may be eligible for and enroll in coverage.”
Coloradans who lose their job or who may lose their job in the coming weeks and thus lose their employer-based health insurance are reminded that loss of such coverage allows them a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage, whenever that might happen throughout the year. See Connect for Health Colorado’s “When can I buy insurance?” page for details.
Colorado consumers are encouraged to enroll through the state’s exchange, Connect for Health Colorado. Financial assistance for those who qualify is only available when enrolling through Connect for Health Colorado. Contact Connect at 855-752-6749 or find in-person assistance through its statewide network of certified experts at connectforhealthco.com/person-help, including appointments with a broker or assister by phone.
In addition, Connect for Health offers tools such as the Quick Cost & Plan Finder that can help check eligibility for financial assistance while finding plans that fit consumers’ needs.
