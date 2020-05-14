Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell released copies of the preliminary ballots that county residents will receive in the mail for the June 30 primary election.
She encouraged everyone to double check and if necessary update their voter registration to reflect their current residential and mailing address.
On the Democratic Party ballot:
• U.S. senator – Andrew Romanoff and John Hickenlooper.
• U.S. 5th Congressional District representative – Jillian Freeland.
• Colorado District 60 state representative – Lori Boydston.
• 11th Judicial District attorney – Kaitlin Turner.
County commissioner District 1 – Keith Baker.
County commissioner District 2 – No candidate.
On the Libertarian Party ballot:
• U.S. senator – Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane.
On the Republican Party ballot:
• U.S. senator – Cory Gardner.
• U.S. 5th Congressional District representative – Doug Lamborn.
• Colorado District 60 state representative – Ron Hanks.
• 11th Judicial District attorney – Linda Stanley and Thom K. LeDoux.
County commissioner District 1 – Hannah Hannah.
County commissioner District 2 – No candidate.
