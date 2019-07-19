Cassie Luttrell’s photography show, “Rustic Wild,” is being displayed through July and August at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
Luttrell is also a library assistant so if the timing is right, visitors may be able to meet her while she’s at work.
A Salida native, Luttrell said she loves the beauty of the rugged mountains and enjoys capturing nature moments through photography.
“I remember as a little girl snapping photos on family vacations and then waiting weeks for the film to be developed,” she said.
Things have changed since she got her first DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) camera six years ago and photos are instant, at least on the computer.
She continues to work at improving her photography and does mostly nature, landscape and travel photography, along with photojournalism. Recently she has expanded into sports, wildlife and family photography. Future goals include real estate and night photography.
Most of her photos are displayed on aged barn wood or in barn wood frames.
“I like the weathered look of nature,” she said. “This is my first photo show, and I’m excited to be sharing my work with the community.”
The work is also for sale.
Aside from capturing images with her camera, she loves eating ice cream, coaching volleyball, reading books, riding horses, enjoying God’s creations, her husband and their puppy dog.
