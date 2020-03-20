With precautions taken by the county regarding restaurants and bars serving only takeout or delivery, local eateries and watering holes have had to modify their methods of doing business while doing their best to weather the COVID-19 storm.
Jeff Schweitzer co-owner of 50 Burger, 445 E. U.S. 50, said he has talked to other restaurant owners, including those in Buena Vista, about the situation, and everyone is trying to do takeout and many are hoping to add delivery to their service.
Schweitzer said he and his partners plan to start making deliveries using their private vehicles soon to provide that option to customers.
If able to work out the details of that plan, 50 Burger will deliver to Salida, Poncha Springs and Piñon Hills.
“What’s most important is to be able to keep employees working,” he said.
To keep employees at the restaurant busy, staff has been doing deep cleaning in addition to preparing carry-out orders.
Schweitzer said he’d rather do the cleaning when they are closed or after hours, but he wants to keep his staff occupied.
“We’re trying to be as positive as possible and see what the future brings,” he said.
Schweitzer’s other business, Uptown Grill, will only be open for takeout business on weekends.
“With no ski season, no sit-down dining and no alcohol sales, it’s a challenge,” he said.
He estimates a drop in business of about 80 percent compared to last year’s spring break patronage.
“We must keep this up for as long as this lasts,” he said, adding once a restaurant closes it’s hard to get the capital to start up again.
Schweitzer said he is sure Salida won’t have as big a problem as big metro areas and he thinks it’s his responsibility to help flatten the curve.
“Our health care system would be sorely taxed if many people get the virus. We are taking it on ourselves to do the right thing and not just try not to sneak around,” he said.
The restaurant’s regular menu, absent alcohol, is available, including Scanga ground brisket burgers and milkshakes.
Schweitzer said he has spoken to Salida Mayor P.T. Wood about the possibility of offering alcohol to-go sales.
“New York City is doing that,” he said.
To-go alcohol would be bottled beers to-go cups and boozy shakes in to-go cups, Schweitzer said.
“Salida has a vibrant bar and restaurant scene, and we need to keep it going for when the pandemic is over. A boost in cash flow such as alcohol sales is helpful,” Schweitzer said.
Wood said he didn’t believe the city had the authority to do that, nor what it would look like to regulate and enforce, although he agreed it would be good for local businesses if it could happen.
Schweitzer said he doesn’t agree with the county’s decision to ask visitors to leave and/or stay home from visiting Chaffee County, but allowed he hasn’t heard the reasons for making that decision.
“It won’t be to my benefit,” he said.
He cited activities such as fly fishing and mountain biking that would encourage social distancing but said the county commissioners may have a rationale that overrides economic well-being.
“Things are changing so fast,” he said.
Patrons can find the 50 Burger menu online at 50burgersalida.com and can phone in an order at 719-207-4950, or they can come in to order as long as no more than five customers are inside at a time.
He said they have their times for orders down to about 11 minutes or 13 minutes for well-done.
“We’re trying to stay as positive as possible. Everyone is in the same boat.” Schweitzer said.
