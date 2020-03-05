Salida Boys & Girls Club officially moved into their new home at 709 Palmer St. on Monday.
The former Exer-Flex Health and Fitness building now houses the club, giving members and staff more space.
Staff and volunteers spent a few weeks moving out of their old building at St. Joseph Catholic Church, which they had been sharing with Crest Academy.
On Monday, staff members gave kids a tour of their new digs.
On the first floor, the facility has space for basketball, an art room, a library, a game and activity room and a waiting area for adults.
The second floor holds a music room, a performance space and a special area for teens only.
Zach Moore, 11, said he thought the new facility was “amazing.”
“I love it,” said 10-year-old Santiago Ortiz,
Before exploring their new clubhouse, the kids and adults headed outside for a ribbon cutting.
Brooklyn Martinez, 8, had the honor of cutting the ribbon declaring the new Boys & Girls Club building officially open.
“We are all so excited to be in our new home,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Managing Director Brian Beaulieu. “There’s more work to be done, but more than 50 incredible volunteers helped us move in a mere three weeks.”
He offered thanks to those who helped in the move, including Deb Payton, Sunrise Rotary, Tina Gramann of Salida Creativity Lab, Jeanine Zeman and Tom Zeman, Anytime Fitness, Boys & Girls Club board members past and present and the Boys & Girls Club staff.
“It’s all worth it when you see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they walk through the doors of our new club,” Beaulieu said.
The club’s hours remain the same: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with extended teen hours until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday hours are 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs membership is available to youth ages 6-18 for a $50 annual fee.
For more information, contact branch Director Tessie Ortega at 719-539-9500 or visit bgcchaffee.org.
