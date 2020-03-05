Salida Boys & Girls Club members cheer the ribbon cutting at their new home at 709 Palmer St. Monday. The former Exer-Flex Health and Fitness building has been refurbished to house the youth organization. Front from left: Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Managing Director Brian Beaulieu and Brooklyn Martinez, 8. Second row: Gabby McDaniel, 6; Jessie Coghill, 6; Miles Waters, 8; Kaden Kirchner, 7; Cyrenna Mulvenon, 6; and Kaia Grauer, 6. Third row: Nicole Byers, 9; Max Perry, 11; Sam Evans, 9; Caleb Hines, 11; Max Cooper, 9; Brody Zeleznikar, 9; Radisen Lawrence, 8; Ericka Knickenbocker, 9; Zaylynn Longoria-Bragassa, 8; Joshua Riggs, 10; and Griffin Melia, 8.