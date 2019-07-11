A wolf recently sighted and photographed in Jackson County in northern Colorado was confirmed by Wyoming Game and Fish to be a male gray wolf from Wyoming, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Wednesday.
The collared wolf is from the Snake River pack and was last recorded by transmission signals on Feb. 12 during routine telemetry flights around South Pass, according to a press release.
CPW officials said they will monitor the area but are no longer actively pursuing the wolf’s location. CPW will continue communicating with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, Wyoming Game and Fish and local municipalities.
Gray wolves are listed as federally endangered in Colorado. Under the Endangered Species Act, harming, harassing or killing a gray wolf other than in cases of self-defense is unlawful.
