George Blake, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, recently made an unusual donation to Salida Museum’s military exhibit.
The blouse he wore after re-enlisting in 1949 includes both U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force decoration and was issued during the time when the Army Air Corps was transitioning into the U.S. Air Force.
“World War II veterans who re-enlisted in the reserves were allowed to keep their previous ranks,” Blake said. “I enlisted in the Army in 1939 and served about four years and was on Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked.”
After he was honorably discharged, Korea began heating up, and in 1949 he and others who had served during World War II re-enlisted. He was allowed to keep his rank as staff sergeant at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
He did not have to go to Korea because those with three or more dependents didn’t have to go overseas. Blake had a wife and three daughters at that time.
He has been a Salida resident since retiring from Bell Laboratories in Longmont in 1983.
“I had no further use for the uniform, and when I die I didn’t want it to be lost,” he said.
The blouse is an Eisenhower style jacket named after Gen./President Dwight Eisenhower and will be displayed in the armed forces section of the museum.
