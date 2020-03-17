Salida City Council and Planning Commission discussed a right-of-way vacation and rezoning request from Chaffee Housing Trust during a joint work session Monday.
The vacated area would be the portion of East Crestone Avenue between Third and M streets. Bill Almquist, city planner, and Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director, both made presentations about their updated visions for a proposed affordable housing development.
The city-owned property consists of two triangular-shaped lots bisected by East Crestone Avenue. The northern triangle is zoned R-2 (medium-density), while the southern is zoned R-1 (single family). Because of this, they are proposing rezoning the parcel to R-2 so it could accommodate the development.
The Planning Commission will review the property’s major impact review on April 27, when it will then go to a council public hearing. Because commission chair Greg Follet is on the Chaffee Housing Trust board, he will recuse himself from related conversations and decisions.
To adapt to the development, East Crestone Avenue would become a cul-de-sac or M Street would become a one-way street. Almquist said they considered keeping M Street two way, but Salida public works, police and fire departments all said it would require too much engineering to widen it as well as reduce its grade. The police and fire departments said they would prefer the cul-de-sac option over the one-way.
Almquist said the design of the cul-de-sac was changed from a hammerhead to a bulb shape.
Mayor P.T. Wood said he wants to ensure pedestrian access from East Crestone Avenue to Third Street.
Following the discussion, council addressed Gov. Jared Polis’ decision to close all seating in Colorado restaurants and bars.
Wood said they hope to have more information at their regular meeting today, when they can discuss changes in the state happening on an hourly basis.
“As a town that runs on a sales tax and particularly tourism sales tax dollars, we’re about to take a significant hit,” he said.
Salida City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said at the Finance Committee’s meeting earlier in the day members discussed what kind of contingency planning Salida should consider. They discussed deferring certain expenses that would go relatively unnoticed but would put the city in a better financial position.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said because Salida has 40 percent cash reserve on hand for the general fund, the city is in a fairly good position compared to other communities.
