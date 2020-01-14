Karen Swaro, director of Son Shine Inn preschool, was honored Sunday morning at Temple Baptist Church for her service, which began 30 years ago when she was hired as a teacher.
The Rev. John Myers, along with Kathy Franklin and Robert Seifers of the board of directors, commended her for her work.
“The kids learn the three Rs and they also learn about Christ,” Myers said. “Karen is doing a great job and has a great staff.”
Franklin thanked Swaro on behalf of the church, and Seifers presented her with a bouquet of flowers.
“I thank Temple Baptist for trusting me with this ministry, and I’m honored to be carrying on the legacy of (the late) Betty Blackwell, who started Son Shine Inn,” Swaro said.
She then presented roses to Luaine Myers, Blackwell’s daughter, and to the teaching staff, which includes Sheryl Knight, Bonnie Pacheco, Cindy Williams, Georgia Bailey, Ashley Cooper and Donna Troutman.
“Our goal, when the kids leave, is that they have the seed of Jesus’ love, a song in their hearts and a prayer on their lips,” Swaro concluded. “I’m now working with children of the children I was with in the beginning, and I hope to be here a few more years.”
