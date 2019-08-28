Patrick Huffman of Buena Vista and Harry Spencer of Salida recently graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Huffman earned a degree in accounting, and Spencer’s degree is in chemistry-biochemistry.
The commencement address was given by Fort Lewis alumna Jennifer Trujillo and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, according to a press release.
Salida student Lauren McDonald graduated in May from Adams State University in Alamosa.
McDonald earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing, according to a press release.
