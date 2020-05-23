Salida High School celebrated its 2020 graduates by parading around town on Saturday (May 23).
The parade celebrating this year's 74 graduates lasted roughly an hour, weaving up and down Salida's city streets.
The parade filled in for the in-person ceremonies that were originally scheduled for the same day. The school, however, is still hoping on having a graduation ceremony at the high school stadium in July.
See Monday's edition of the Mountain Mail for more pictures.
