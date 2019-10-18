With weekend weather forecasts calling for precipitation across the state, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook, including a fire weather watch, lasting until Wednesday.
The outlook covers east, central and southeast parts of the state, including Chaffee, Lake and Teller counties and the Sawatch and Sangre de Cristo mountains.
Two pressure systems are due in over the weekend, a weaker system starting today and a stronger one coming in after, Clint Skelly, a meteorologist with the Pueblo NWS office, said.
Skelly said those weather patterns were a back-to-back bad situation.
For the Decker Fire area, the best chance to receive precipitation will be this afternoon, he said.
Salida’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of precipitation Saturday night, with winds as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday’s high will be near 60, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
A 40 percent chance of precipitation exists on Sunday with a high near 45. Low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected Sunday, the weather service said.
Possibilities for mountain snow showers exist for Saturday night into Sunday in the central and southwest mountains, according to the outlook.
The snowfall amounts will be heavier in the eastern San Juans. Hopefully, some of that precipitation would reach the Decker Fire, Skelly said.
In addition, a fire weather watch has been put in place for Saturday and Sunday due to gusty winds, dry fuels and low humidity, the watch states.
Fremont County, the Upper Arkansas and San Luis valleys and the central mountains are all included in the fire weather watch.
