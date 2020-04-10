Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity announced all builds, ReStore, offices and all other operations will remain closed through April 26.
Jill Smola-Nall, Habitat’s executive director, stated in a press release, staff will be checking voicemails and emails daily, and will keep everyone updated via email, social media, and their website, chaffeehabitat.org.
Smola-Nall said despite the ReStore being closed, they are scheduling future pick-ups. You can contact the ReStore at 719-966-6004 or at marc@chaffeehabitat.org.
Monetary donations to Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity can be given through coloradogives.org.
