Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville, who failed to return home from a bike ride Sunday, remains missing, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Wednesday.
Spezze said during the past four days more than 100 personnel from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Department of Corrections and Chaffee County Combined Tac Team have scoured the area.
“Numerous drones have been used for countless hours to assist in the search.
“Eight tracking and scent dogs from the DOC and Rescue Dogs of Colorado were deployed to aid in the search.
“Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the South Ark Swiftwater Rescue teams have searched area watersheds, and REACH air ambulance flew search missions as well,” Spezze said.
Investigators from the 11th Judicial District, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Salida Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are investigating her disappearance.
A dedicated tip line has been established by the CBI at 719-312-7430. Anyone with information about Morphew’s disappearance is asked to call the tip line.
Family members are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to Morphew’s safe return.
