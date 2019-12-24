A familiar face to Salida Safeway shoppers will be leaving soon, as longtime employee Laura Coffman retires after 27½ years with the company, the last 20 of which have been in Salida.
Coffman’s last day at Safeway will be Thursday.
Coffman and her husband came to Salida from Loveland 20 years ago because his brother lived here.
They decided it would be a good place to raise their children.
“It turned out excellent,” she said.
In addition to being a fixture at Safeway, Coffman worked with disabled adults at Starpoint.
Lourdes Smith, whose son Felipe was one of Coffman’s Starpoint consumers, said Coffman cared for her son for 14 years.
“She did a wonderful job. She was compassionate and gave Felipe the best of care,” Smith said.
Coffman’s youngest son, Howard, who has Asperger’s syndrome, is also a Starpoint consumer.
Friday the family will be moving to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to be closer to daughter Angel, who is an emergency medical technician in nearby Bayard, Nebraska.
“She’s the only EMT in Bayard,” Coffman said.
The family will maintain ties to Colorado. Eldest son Joe recently bought a house in Aurora, where he works doing specialty auto repair on Teslas.
Coffman said she will miss the mountains. “I never saw a double rainbow before I moved here,” she said.
“I’ll miss Salida and a lot of people at Safeway,” she said.
She said she will miss her Salida friends but is looking forward to doing anything she wants and being able to devote more time to taking care of her mother-in-law.
A retirement celebration for Coffman will take place at noon Thursday at Safeway, and community members who would like to stop by and say goodbye are welcome.
