The men’s shelter at The Lighthouse, 348 G St., is looking for a day manager or managers through the end of April.
The shelter, which is usually only open at night, is now being kept open during the day, to give men a place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Orrill, with Chaffee County Public Health, said in a press release, “We are looking for a day manager or managers to watch over the shelter during the day through the end of April when the shelter will close for the warmer months.”
Those interested can find the job description and application at: drive.google.com/open?id=16ptLWqN_kYnsHUv-GpzVwD6ZNCA2dxsw.
