Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved Phase 1 of the Centerville Ranch major subdivision preliminary plan during a special meeting Wednesday.
At the start of the meeting Commissioner Greg Felt said the commissioners normally don’t hear phase plans, but because of the community input the county has received about the project since it was first introduced, the commissioners decided to “call it up” for further review.
The project required more review and more studies than is typical for subdivisions.
The commissioners approved all of the findings and conditions that the Planning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 21.
All three commissioners complimented the Planning Commission, saying they thought the commission did a very thorough and detailed review.
“I’m pleased we did it this way,” Felt said. “It gave the Planning Commission good material to work with, and they did an excellent job in their analysis of it.”
The commissioners also complimented developer Jeff Ince on the changes he has made to the project, specifically citing Ince’s work to keep the view from U.S. 285 as natural as possible, his efforts to retain wildlife migration areas through minimal fencing and his work with Central Colorado Conservancy to set aside a large area as a conservation easement.
“I’m very happy with the final product,” Ince said after the meeting. “We all put together an excellent development and a good addition to the community.”
No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.