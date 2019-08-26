A barn, along with a horse trailer and a camper, burned to the ground Thursday night in Howard.
The Howard Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, and the Salida Fire Department assisted with a tender, Bob Francis of the Howard department said.
The call came in at about 8 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at 10684 U.S. 50 in Howard, he said.
About 18 firefighters were on scene. No one was injured, and the department isn’t sure how the fire started, Francis said.
The homeowners were not home at the time the fire started.
Two houses on either side of the barn were undamaged, Francis said.
